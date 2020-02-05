Signition LP Acquires Shares of 15,163 Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intelsat by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intelsat by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,399,000 after purchasing an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
I stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 587,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Intelsat SA has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.
Intelsat Company Profile
Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.
