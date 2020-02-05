Signition LP Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Signition LP cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 2.0% of Signition LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 828,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 17,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

