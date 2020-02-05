Signition LP Makes New $236,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Signition LP bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Lennar stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. 2,120,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,363. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.