Signition LP Purchases Shares of 971 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,564,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,619,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.87. 901,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,407. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.57 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

