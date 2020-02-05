Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,241. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,168,691.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,728.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,662,661 shares of company stock valued at $58,598,915 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.