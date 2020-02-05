SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

