Simmons Bank Buys 484 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,988. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

