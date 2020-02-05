Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

BDX stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.44. 319,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,521. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.