Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

