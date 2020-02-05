Simmons Bank Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,180 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. 802,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,321. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.