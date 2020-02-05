Simmons Bank Has $492,000 Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

