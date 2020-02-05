Simmons Bank Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 1,441,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

