Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,653. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

