Simmons Bank Sells 140 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,387,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.07. 402,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,363. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.