Simmons Bank Sells 181 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,611. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.