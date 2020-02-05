Simmons Bank Sells 247 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Paypal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.56. 3,025,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

