Simmons Bank Sells 382 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $183.24. 1,857,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

