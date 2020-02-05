Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.25-12.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.62. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 12.25-12.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an in-line rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $132.53 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

