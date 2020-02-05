Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 12.25-12.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $12.25-12.40 EPS.

NYSE:SPG opened at $137.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $132.53 and a one year high of $186.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.25%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.18.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

