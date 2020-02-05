SingularDTV 1-Day Volume Reaches $254,769.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin and ChaoEX. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $254,769.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.66 or 0.03042155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00198878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00130877 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

