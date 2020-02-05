SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $618,070.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex, DragonEX and Liqui. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.32 or 0.03033843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00201441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00133179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, Ethfinex, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

