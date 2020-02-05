Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

SIRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 10,219,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,863,636. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,146 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,359. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

