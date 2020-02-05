Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,762.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,762 ($23.18) and last traded at GBX 1,752.76 ($23.06), with a volume of 324319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,714 ($22.55).

Several analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,820 ($23.94).

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,717.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,636.44.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

