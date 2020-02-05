Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Snap stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Snap has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $930,460.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,464,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,215,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

