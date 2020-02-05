Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

