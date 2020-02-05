SolarCoin (SLR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $371.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $808,277.00 and $371.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00738357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007637 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,918,893 coins and its circulating supply is 57,343,788 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

