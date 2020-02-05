SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20 to $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.5 million to $248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.71 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.91 EPS.

SWI traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. 2,104,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 74.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $163,836.45. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.