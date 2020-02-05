Solitario Exploration & Royalty (NASDAQ:XPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Solitario Exploration & Royalty (NASDAQ:XPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of XPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,407 shares.

About Solitario Exploration & Royalty

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

