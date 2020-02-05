Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 13.6%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) shares fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 139,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 147,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

