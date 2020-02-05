Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 243,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

SNE stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. 1,564,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

