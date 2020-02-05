Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 3.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 18,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 40,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Source Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

