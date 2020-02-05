Southside Bancshares (PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 13th

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million.

Separately, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Southside Bancshares

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.