Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 6.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Southwest Airlines worth $235,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

LUV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,088. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

