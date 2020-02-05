SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4684 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. 262,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $110.33.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
