SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4684 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. 262,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

