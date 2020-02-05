SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,976. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

