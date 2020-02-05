SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 126.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,057. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $247.04 and a 1-year high of $293.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

