SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

