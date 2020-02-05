SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SPBO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

