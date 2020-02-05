SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $42.68.
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
