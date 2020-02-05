SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

