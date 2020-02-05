SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Decreased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $378.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,644. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $328.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

