SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

ULST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,227. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

