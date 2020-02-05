Spectiv (SIG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Spectiv has a total market cap of $40,870.00 and $43.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.78 or 0.02931294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00199201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00134364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,964,875 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

