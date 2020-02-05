Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,656 shares of company stock worth $59,501 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 105,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,825. The firm has a market cap of $292.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.53. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.