Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 248,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

