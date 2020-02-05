SportyCo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $198.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. SportyCo has a market cap of $52,348.00 and $198.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, ChaoEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.02934031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00203030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00136174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.