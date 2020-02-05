Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $154.31

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.57, but opened at $154.31. Spotify shares last traded at $148.63, with a volume of 2,638,987 shares.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.63.

Get Spotify alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.