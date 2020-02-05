Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Up 5.3%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $154.31, 3,150,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,291,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.89.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.56 and a beta of 1.92.
About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
