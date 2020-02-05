Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Up 5.3%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $154.31, 3,150,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,291,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.56 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spotify by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

