Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,326. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

