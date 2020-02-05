Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 54.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. 340,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

