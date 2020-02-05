Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,136 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.88 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

